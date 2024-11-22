Playboi Carti Surprise Drops New Snippet "Play This" On Instagram

New music, no really!

Playboi Carti has something cooking this week. No, really. The rapper may have spent the last few years teasing fans in an endless start and stop cycle. He has made some particularly bold promises as of late, though. The rapper not only gave crucial information about his upcoming album, but he dropped a brand new song snippet on Thursday night. Playboi Carti uploaded a minute and a half snippet under the title of "Play This" on his Instagram. No announcement, no fancy artwork. Just new music.

The instrumental is one of Carti's most lush. It goes through various cycles, and has a hazy, trap feel too it that differs greatly from "All Red." It's the most chilled out Playboi Carti has sounded in a long time, and it suits him. It's also worth noting that the rapper sounds more like himself on "Play This." A huge talking point regarding "All Red" was the fact that Carti sounds like he was doing a Future impression instead of relying on any of his signature vocal inflections. Those who are looking for less Pluto in their Playboi Carti music will be pleased with the new snippet.

Read More: Playboi Carti Got His Instagram Nuked And No One Knows Why

Playboi Carti Ditches The "All Red" Future Flow

The lyrics are typical Carti, but the snippet does given fans a good sense of the song's shape. There's a catchy refrain, and the rapper delves into his luxurious lifestyle. "Spent a quarter, that's just on thе rent," he spits. "All thеse diamonds, I got on that bling (Yeah). Hit the room and I made that b*tch sing. Hit the door, that b*tch act like a fiend (Yeah)." Per usual, its the rapper's flow, his cadence, and his charisma that set him apart.