Playboi Carti Trolls Fans After Teasing New Music And They Are Fuming

It's not easy being a Carti apologist.

He cried wolf again. Playboi Carti spent all of Thursday evening hyping up the release of new music. The rapper posted a text exchange days before in which he promised to drop something on November 22. He pinned an Instagram user's comment about not being able to rush art. Then, when release time came, he decided to drop nothing. Playboi Carti did not post a new single on streaming or on Instagram. He didn't even tell fans that he was planning to do so later in the day. And the fans were not happy.

Some fans could try to play devil's advocate with Playboi Carti. The rapper did drop two pieces of music on November 21. He put out a minute and a half snippet for a song tentatively titled "Play This," and then another untitled snippet. This could've constituted new music in his mind. The thing is, November 21 isn't November 22, so Carti was made out to be a liar. At least, by standard release methods. And after telling fans that something official was coming on Friday, a standard release was what everybody was wanting.

Playboi Carti's comments leading up to the no show is what made things even more difficult for fans. He went on a post rampage, claiming that he's "not done at all" and that "da sh*t " on his album is going to be "overly trimm." Playboi Carti even decided to follow up with another message bragging about how he was "locked rn." All signs pointed to this being a breakthrough night for both the rapper and his fans. It's more of the same, instead. Fans have moved in droves to Twitter to make their frustrations known.

The Carti crowd is feeling the weight of years at this point. Some fans reverted to gifs, and the classic go to images whenever a rapper fails to make good on their promise. Others dispensed with the lighter stuff and went straight to venting about Carti's baffling rollout strategy. "Playboi Carti ain't a chill guy," one fan wrote. "So f*ck him and whoever making him delay his songs." Another user voiced their frustration with other fans, claiming they have allowed Carti to repeatedly tease them. "The fans literally worship him. If y'all stop riding his nuts and actually stop fw him for leaving y'all dry," they posited. "Maybe he’ll actually drop." Read on for some of the must frustrated reactions below.