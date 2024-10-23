Playboi Carti Asks Bronny James To Send Him A Jersey After Lakers Opener

He's unpredictable as ever.

Playboi Carti may have surpassed Frank Ocean as the most unpredictable mainstream artist. He pulls back and goes silent just when it feels like there's momentum and consistent engagement. It's truly a confounding phenomenon. That said, Playboi Carti came out of hiding on October 22. The rapper had seemingly tuned in to the season opener for the Los Angeles Lakers, because he hopped on Instagram with a request. Carti tagged Lakers newcomer Bronny James and requested he be sent some merch.

Playboi Carti posted photos of Bronny James and a group of fans rocking Bronny's jersey. He then tagged the famous progeny and stated that he wanted a jersey as well. "Send me ah jersey," he wrote. Carti's request may seem odd, but there may be a deeper meaning behind his request. Bronny James has stated, on multiple occasions, that he wears number nine as a tribute to the late rapper Juice WRLD. "Juice has just been a big part of me keeping calm in situations that I’ve been through," James said in his first press conference. "Just paying homage to him, especially because he passed. It’s a really important thing for me."

Playboi Carti Has A Strange History With NBA Jerseys

Playboi Carti was close with Juice WRLD throughout the latter's career. They collaborated on multiple songs. Playboi Carti even reflected on Juice's passing during a resurfaced interview. He dubbed the late rapper to be a G.O.A.T. and teared up when thinking about what could have been. Carti also admitted that he could have spent more time with Juice WRLD while he was alive. "He was really a G.O.A.T.," he stated. "Even if we wasn't seen together like that, we was close." Beyond the Juice WRLD connection, Carti has an interesting history with the NBA and jerseys, in particular.