Playboi Carti Drops Box Set Pre-Orders Instead Of Music And Fans Are Mad

Carti continues to withhold the album.

He really had fans going there for a second. Playboi Carti set the music world on fire for a couple hours on September 12. He dropped a link teasing a major announcement at 9:30 pm ET. Immediately, the fans went wild with theories. Is Playboi Carti finally dropping a single? Could he be dropping a release date for the new album? Maybe even the album itself! The possibilities were endless. Then 9:30 rolled around, and we discovered what the announcement was.

Playboi Carti decided to release box sets to accompany his unreleased album. Well, scratch that. He released pre-order links for the box sets for the unreleased album. One of them comes with a hoodie, another comes with a t-short, the last one with a hat. All three pieces of clothing have the logo for his upcoming album, MUSIC, emblazoned on them. It's not a bad thing in a vacuum, but Playboi Carti had everybody scrambling for something big. The hype leading up to the announcement did not meet the announcement itself. Fans were not happy.

The meme machine was swift and efficient. Carti fans fired up the old standbys, like comps of bricked shots and that one image of the guy applying clown makeup in the mirror. "F*ck you playboi carti and ur mysterious sh*t we all know ur just sum normal a*s mf fake as f*ck," wrote one particularly angry Twitter user. Others were less aggressive, and simply tired of being given the runaround. "Playboi Carti. We are tired," another user tweeted. "We are sick of this. Please give us what we want."

There is some silver lining to be gleaned from the pre-order drop. Well, sort of. Playboi Carti issued a statement confirming that the release date for the album will be "announced soon." An announcement for the announcement. Like we said, sort of. Fans don't want to hear more promises from Carti right now, though. They want to vent their frustrations. Keep scrolling to read more social media reactions to the pump fake drop. Do you think Carti will eventually drop his album? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.