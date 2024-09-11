Southside Hints At New Playboi Carti Collab With Surprising IG Reunion

BYElias Andrews90 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The Weeknd | After Hours Til Dawn Tour - Sao Paulo
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 7: Playboi Carti on stage with Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye during the 'After Hours Til Dawn Tour' at MorumBIS on September 7, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images for Live Nation)
They celebrated Carti's Billboard award.

Playboi Carti is up to something. He always is, but it seems like he's actually getting close to sharing what said something is with the fans. The world has been waiting on Carti's third studio album since 2020, with very little to go on in terms of updates. All this has changed in the last month, though. The rapper known for being secretive started posting regularly on Instagram. He showed up to accept an award at a Billboard ceremony. And on September 10th, Carti made a rare appearance on Southside's Instagram.

The two men seemingly linked up to celebrate Playboi Carti's Billboard award. "My youngin won his first award," the producer stated. "I'm overly proud of you kid." It was the way Southside concluded his post, however, that really got fans excited. He hinted that there is plenty more Carti music coming in the near future. "Many more to come," he teased. Very little is actually know about Playboi Carti's upcoming album, but the notion of Carti and Southside linking up on said album is actually more novel than you might.

Read More: The Weeknd And Playboi Carti Debut New Song Together In Brazil

Southside & Playboi Carti Teased "More To Come"

Southside has known Playboi Carti for years, as his caption would suggest. The two collaborated on the 2018 song "Ain't Doin' That," but their collab history has been surprisingly limited since. They had some musical camaraderie on their one song, but Southside has spent more time working with guys like Kodak Black and Future. The reunion photo between the producer and Playboi Carti could be just that, a photo of two artists reuniting, but it could also be a teaser for new songs. Especially when you take Southside's caption into account.

Of course, it's all subject to change. Playboi Carti has admitted that his recording process is not normal in any sense. The rapper recently told Billboard that he will live in the studio, and go more off of feel than anything else. "It’s all based on confidence. I believe in myself," Carti explained. "The moment I started recording, someone came to me and said that they like my songs. I stay in the studio every day." The fact that the rapper is making public statements at all is a good sign. Hopefully we get to to hear some new Carti and Southside sooner than later.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar & Playboi Carti Affiliate Hints At Collaboration

[via]

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias is a music writer at HotNewHipHop. He joined the site in 2024, and covers a wide range of topics, including pop culture, film, sports, and of course, hip-hop. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Friday, especially when it comes to the coverage of new albums and singles. His favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
...