Southside Hints At New Playboi Carti Collab With Surprising IG Reunion

Playboi Carti is up to something. He always is, but it seems like he's actually getting close to sharing what said something is with the fans. The world has been waiting on Carti's third studio album since 2020, with very little to go on in terms of updates. All this has changed in the last month, though. The rapper known for being secretive started posting regularly on Instagram. He showed up to accept an award at a Billboard ceremony. And on September 10th, Carti made a rare appearance on Southside's Instagram.

The two men seemingly linked up to celebrate Playboi Carti's Billboard award. "My youngin won his first award," the producer stated. "I'm overly proud of you kid." It was the way Southside concluded his post, however, that really got fans excited. He hinted that there is plenty more Carti music coming in the near future. "Many more to come," he teased. Very little is actually know about Playboi Carti's upcoming album, but the notion of Carti and Southside linking up on said album is actually more novel than you might.

Southside & Playboi Carti Teased "More To Come"

Southside has known Playboi Carti for years, as his caption would suggest. The two collaborated on the 2018 song "Ain't Doin' That," but their collab history has been surprisingly limited since. They had some musical camaraderie on their one song, but Southside has spent more time working with guys like Kodak Black and Future. The reunion photo between the producer and Playboi Carti could be just that, a photo of two artists reuniting, but it could also be a teaser for new songs. Especially when you take Southside's caption into account.