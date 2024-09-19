Playboi Carti Seemingly Takes Shots At Lucki In Cryptic Instagram Promo

Carti is still annoyed with the rapper.

Playboi Carti is really coming out of his shell. The rapper has spent most of his career dodging interviews and anything resembling a normal rollout. It's been a long time since fans have even heard him say more than a few words at a time. All that changed on September 18, though. Playboi Carti uploaded a video to Instagram in which he teased his upcoming single and trash-talked another rapper. Carti fails to mention any names, but all signs point to his target being Lucki.

Playboi Carti posts up in a parking lot and seemingly rambles for a minute and a half. He mentions the title of his upcoming collab with The Weeknd, "Timeless," but he seemed more intent on mocking his ops. "Should've signed to the O," the rapper asserts. "I ain't worried bout nobody, n****s can talk, say whatever they wanna say about me." The "O," is of course, a reference to Carti's label, Opium Records. Lucki has not only had beef with Carti over the last few weeks, but with another Opium artist, Destroy Lonely, as well. Lucki and Lonely argued over a woman on Instagram Live, which eventually snowballed into a conflict with label boss Carti.

Playboi Carti Claims Not To Care What Others Think

Playboi Carti and Lucki have been engaged in a start-and-stop beef throughout September. The former thought Lucki was sneak-dissing him, which led to Lucki reaching out and clarifying his stance. The two men had a DM exchange, which Playboi Carti eventually shared on IG. "Like I said from the jump, I don't dislike you," Lucki explained. The rapper explained that his social media post proclaiming "crosses up" was not intended for Carti, or any of the artists on the Opium label. That said, Lucki did poke fun at the Opium boss by suggesting he was sensitive. "You just insecure because you don't love Jesus like that," Lucki concluded.