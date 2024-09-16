Playboi Carti Previews New Song For An Infant In Viral Clip

Carti's music is for all ages.

Playboi Carti has been a major talking point in the hip-hop world this weekend for a couple of reasons. For one, he finally gave us more details on his in-demand project, I AM MUSIC. The eventual third album doesn't have a release date still, but we now have an album cover (multiple ones at that), bundles and merch, as well as a lead single. "ALL RED" looks to be just that despite all of the previous IG and YouTube exclusive releases we got earlier this year. While there is a healthy number of people that are messing with the song, there's an equally large camp that's not.

Carti pretty much sounds like Future on the cut, and with how long listeners have waited on him, they felt let down. But rest assured, there's still tons of hype surrounding this release. Just check out this little boy's reaction to another new song snippet. The video is going quite viral, as Carti and the infant hilariously but adorably share a wholesome moment in public.

Playboi Carti Is For The Kids

For about 20 seconds both of them dance together and even share a high five at the end of it. Fans made some comical remarks about the clip but are also excited about the track's potential. "Lil bro dont know who carti is or anything just vibin to the music. Best way to know your music hitting", one IG user says. Another says, "that might be the best sounding snippet of all time". "Baby knows it’s a classic", someone else adds. It definitely has an ear-grabbing sound to it, and Carti is seemingly bringing back the OG delivery for this one, too. Obviously, there's no word on if this will drop, but we hope it does soon.