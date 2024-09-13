Playboi Carti Announces New Album "MUSIC" And Teases Release Date

An announcement for another announcement?

There's a Twitter meme that circulates whenever new Playboi Carti music is teased. Or rather, when new Playboi Carti music fails to be released. "One day," the tweet reads. "Carti will release an empty CD and tell his fans to imagine the music. They'll be like 'I hear it.'" The rapper didn't drop an empty CD, much to the benefit of everyone. He kind of did the announcement equivalent, though. He told fans to expect an enormous announcement at 9:30 pm ET on September 12. They did, and what they got was info they'd already had.

Playboi Carti announced that his next album will be titled MUSIC. He confirmed that the album will be coming out very soon. He also dropped pre-order links for the box sets that will come with the album. "Album release date to be announced," Carti's statement read. "Digital album will be available near the release date, no later than six months from April 18th, 2025." So, basically, fans got confirmation on the fact that Playboi Carti is dropping an album soon. The album was already being listed as MUSIC on the rapper's Genius page. He made an announcement for a release date announcement in the future...

It could be worse, of course. Playboi Carti could have said nothing, and not provided any updates. That said, fans weren't thrilled. We detailed some of the most disappointed reactions here. Adin Ross, who's had his complications with Carti in the past, commented on the rapper's Instagram announcement. He voiced what a lot of fans were feeling after the pre-order pump fake. "Can I have my money back," Ross wrote.

There is good news for Playboi Carti fans, though. The rapper may have built things up and let fans down with his album announcement, but his lead single, "All Red," is dropping September 13. "All Red" was first teased in 2023, so it's been a long, long time coming. The release will not kick off the official MUSIC era for fans, but it will provide a proper introduction for the deeper voiced Carti that we've all been curious to hear more from.