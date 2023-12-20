Playboi Carti Shares Texts From "God" To His Instagram Story

Carti has been very active on social media recently.

Playboi Carti's recent comeback has fans unbelievably excited. He's recently released a series of new singles with accompanying music videos on YouTube. Even though the tracks haven't hit streaming yet that hasn't stopped fans from listening to them and sharing them online. In fact, there's so much renewed interest in Playboi Carti that his 2020 album Whole Lotta Red returned to the charts this week as fans revisit the project in anticipation of what's coming next.

Carti has also returned to social media where he's made repeated posts to his Instagram story in particular. A lot of the posts have been logos of unclear and loosely defined projects but occasionally there's something more concrete. But there's also examples of Carti getting even more abstract and he shared another one today. In a recent story post he showed off a screenshot of three texts made to look like they're sent to him by god. The texts read "Biggest in the world," "You're the best of all time," and "the greatest." Check out the bizarre post below.

Playboi Carti's Texts From God

Among Playboi Carti's new singles is the breakout hit "2024." The song features production from Kanye West among others and the music video has already racked up over 12 million views. The song has already transcended Carti's own audience and is catching on as a hit on various social media platforms. It's unclear if the songs he's dropping are loose singles or destined to appear on his next album.

Earlier this week, Playboi Carti shared yet another new single called "H00DBYAIR." The song harnesses his new deep voice which stands in stark contrast to his distinctive high-pitched rap style. Additionally the new run of singles has fans buzzing even more about whether or not Carti's first new album since 2020 could be on the way soon. What do you think of Playboi Carti's texts from god? Do you think Carti will be dropping a new album soon? Let us know in the comment section below.

