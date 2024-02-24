Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign’s “Vultures 1” Disappears From Apple Music Again

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s collaborative album, Vultures 1, has disappeared from Apple Music yet again. While it’s unclear what the cause is this time, Ye has already dealt with trouble keeping the project on streaming services due to sample clearance issues as well as a dispute with FUGA, the distribution company the artists used to release Vultures 1.

When the NFR Podcast shared the news on Twitter, fans shared several theories as to why the album is no longer available. “Probably some mixing issues being fixed they also just found new distributors so that wouldn’t be an issue,” one fan wrote. Another added: “Probably just moving some tingz around …. everybody hold their positions.”

As for the issue with FUGA, the company explained in a statement to Variety, earlier this month, that they previously instructed the artists not to publish their work through them. “Late last year, FUGA was presented with the opportunity to release Vultures 1. Exercising our judgment in the ordinary course of business, we declined to do so,” FUGA shared. “On Friday, February 9, 2024, a long-standing FUGA client delivered the album ‘Vultures 1’ through the platform’s automated processes, violating our service agreement. Therefore, FUGA is actively working with its DSP partners and the client to remove Vultures 1 from our systems.”

"Vultures 1" Is Off Apple Music

As for the sample clearance issues, both Donna Summer and Ozzy Osbourne spoke out publicly against their work appearing on the album. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kanye West and Vultures 1 on HotNewHipHop.

