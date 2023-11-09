L.A. Reid Sued By Former Employee For Alleged Sexual Assault: Report

Antonio Marquis Reid, colloquially known as L.A., has faced multiple accusations of sexual assault in the past. Now, a former A&R at Arista Records, Drew Dixon, claims that she faced harassment and mistreatment at his hands back in the early 2000s- when he became the record company's CEO and president- according to court documents obtained by Rolling Stone. Moreover, the music executive had left this same position at Epic Records back in 2017 due to other accusations of abuse from Dixon. He launched the careers of the likes of Usher, Avril Lavigne, TLC, Mariah Carey, and plenty of others. This new lawsuit, however, might finally bring about some accountability or clear his name altogether if it's an untrue accusation.

Furthermore, Dixon filed a lawsuit against L.A. Reid in New York's Southern District under the Adult Survivors Act. This provides a one-year window for assault victims to bring a civil suit forward past the statute of limitations' expiration date. This particular window closes on November 24. Specifically, Dixon accused the record producer and acclaimed behind-the-scenes boss of constant harassment and two instances of sexual assault in 2001. During her initial claims in 2017, he released an apology statement for how his words were "misinterpreted."

LA Reid at Billboard R&B Hip-Hop Live held at The Novo on August 8, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

"L.A. Reid is a known predator, who uses his singular professional power to force himself on his victims,” Dixon stated, Rolling Stone reports. “In my case, his persistent campaign of sexual harassment and assault forced me to abandon the work I loved. I was at the top of my game in the music business, having worked my way up from internships and a job as a receptionist." She alleges that the two instances of assault in question were once on a private plane, and another in the back of his car.

Meanwhile, this follows Dixon's own accusations of sexual assault against Russell Simmons while she was at Def Jam, which is what caused her to go to Arista in the first place. Overall, there are a lot of moving pieces here, and we'll have to see if this ends up fully resolving if court. If not, then Dixon could face even more scrutiny and blockades in her career and the question of accountability will never truly be answered. For more news and the latest updates on L.A. Reid, come back to HNHH.

