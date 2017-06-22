la reid
- MusicUsher Rejected "Yeah!" Until L.A. Reid Threatened Him, Rico Love ClaimsEven though both the singer and the producer both thought the track was a little cringe, Reid saw a hit and would not take no for an answer.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicL.A. Reid Passed On Signing Kanye West, John Legend, & More Out Of Spite, Lawsuit ClaimsA former employee of L.A. Reid says he turned down opportunities to sign Kanye West and John Legend out of spite.By Cole Blake
- MusicL.A. Reid Sued By Former Employee For Alleged Sexual Assault: ReportThis is far from the first accusation levied against the music executive.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureNick Cannon On His "Future Superstars Tour," Generational Wealth, & Maintaining A Legacy Of CompassionWe're ending Black History Month with the NCredible mogul who just kicked off his Future Superstars Tour. Nick Cannon sat down with us exclusively to speak about the artists, the tour's seminars with "star makers" like L.A. Reid, and why this is an important aspect of generational wealth within Black culture.By Erika Marie
- MusicTevin Campbell Confirms L.A. Reid Wanted Babyface To Give "Can We Talk" To UsherBabyface co-created the track and wanted Campbell, but Reid fought him for the song to go to Usher. Babyface won the battle and it became a hit.By Erika Marie
- MusicMariah Carey Isn't Entertaining Any Beyoncé Verzuz Talk: "I’d Be Disrespecting Myself"Mariah Carey respectfully declined to comment on whether she would do a Verzuz against Beyoncé.By Joshua Robinson
- TVL.A. Reid Wants To See Beyoncé & Mariah Carey Face Off In A Verzuz: Twitter ReactsDuring an interview on "The Real," L.A. Reid reveals that his dream Verzuz battle would be between Beyoncé and Mariah Carey.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicLupe Fiasco Explains Why He'll Always Honor Kanye WestLupe Fiasco explains why he'll always have respect for his former collaborator Kanye West, no matter how "crazy he goes." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicL.A. Reid Sells 100% Of 160-Song Writing & Publishing CatalogThe veteran music executive's catalog includes hit records from Whitney Houston, TLC, Boyz II Men, and more.By Aron A.
- MusicT-Boz Calls Out L.A. Reid & Says He Abandoned TLC After Left Eye's DeathT-Boz calls out L.A. Reid and says that the music industry turned on TLC after Left Eye's death.By Alex Zidel
- MoviesL.A. Reid Passed On Signing Kanye West & John LegendEXCLUSIVE: "On The Record" explores accusations of sexual assault and misconduct allegedly perpetrated by not only Russell Simmons, by music executive L.A. Reid. According to accuser Drew Dixon, Reid decided to pass on Kanye West and John Legend, two of her artists, because she rejected his advances.By Erika Marie
- MusicKanye West Brings Sunday Service To Watts, & Brad Pitt Pulls UpKanye takes his gospel to the streets. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicStro Speaks On Leaving LA Reid's Epic Records & Signing With Nas' Mass AppealThe young emcee is all about Hip Hop.By Zaynab
- MixtapesLightSkinKeisha Debuts With "That's Just The Bottom Line"Keisha is coming.By Milca P.
- Music VideosLightSkinKeisha & B. Smyth Collide In Sultry "Ride Good" VideoLightSkinKeisha switches it up on "Ride Good."By Milca P.
- MusicBabyface's Songwriting Camp Is Headed To TorontoBabyface is sharing the knowledge.By Milca P.
- MusicSkinnyfromthe9 Arrested For Kidnapping & Assault In New JerseyThe up-and-coming rapper was arrested for kidnapping & beating a 21 year old man.By Devin Ch
- MusicBig Boi Compares Donald Trump To A PimpBig Boi talks politics, L.A. Reid and more with Billboard.By Aron A.
- MusicBig Boi Signs With L.A. Reid's New Post-Sony CompanyL.A. Reid signs Big Boi to his new company following his exit from Sony.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicL.A. Reid Reportedly Starting New Publishing CompanyL.A. Reid is reportedly returning to the music scene after resigning last year for sexual misconduct allegations.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicTLC's T-Boz Not Surprised By L.A. Reid's Sexual Harassment Allegations"[They] didn't come as a surprise."By Danny Schwartz