LA Reid's Attempt To Have Sexual Assault Lawsuit Tossed Gets Rejected

The producer is still being sued.

LA Reid did not get his way in court on August 13. The legendary record producer was slapped with sexual assault charges in 2023. He has attempted to get out of said charges, and even put in a legal request to have the case tossed. Judge Valerie Caproni did not budge, however. The New York judge rejected LA Reid's request on Tuesday. The charges leveled at the producer will proceed, and accuser Drew Dixon will be allowed to pursue unspecified damages.

LA Reid's attorney tried to remove 10 sections of New York Penal Law Article 130 cited in the lawsuit. Dixon pushed back against these attempts, deeming them "inappropriate" and a waste of the court's time. Judge Caproni ultimately saw things Dixon's way. "It is difficult to understand any prejudice caused by additional citations to other portions of Article 130," she told the court. "Because Defendant has not met his burden, his Motion to Strike is denied." Dixon's lawsuit, while filed in 2023, pertain to incidents with LA Reid dating back to 2001.

LA Reid Has Denied Drew Dixon's Accusations

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 14: L.A. Reid speaks during the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame ceremony honoring Usher at Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame on February 14, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

Dixon, who previously worked under the producer, claimed that she was sexually assaulted on two separate occasions. She went on to accuse LA Reid of making work increasingly difficult for her after later advances were rebuked. Dixon's lawsuit states that Reid slashed the budget of Dixon's projects, and effectively forced her to leave her position in 2002. "This litigation is not only about the horrific physical assaults that Ms. Dixon had to endure," the suit added. "[It's] about the irreparable damage done to the rare and blossoming career of an extraordinary talent."