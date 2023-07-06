Kanye West has been dealing with quite a bit of legal drama in 2023. On top of an ongoing lawsuit related to a space rented for his Yeezy GAP collab, he’s also dealing with lawsuits related to his Donda Academy. While teachers that were fired have already filed legal action alleging racist practices, another suit has emerged. According to Billboard, a new lawsuit filed today features even more damning allegations. A former teacher claims that he was fired for raising concerns about inconsistent pay and health and safety issues.

The details are of the suit are exceedingly strange. “In the middle of the main classroom, a skylight was left without glass inevitably allowing rain to fall directly inside, where water would soak into the floor, which would lead to a moldy smell for the next few days.” While there is an explanation provided for the actions it arguably causes even more questions. “The skylight was intentionally without glass because WEST expressed that he did not like glass.” On top of these issues, the school reportedly had faulty wiring that once sparked an electrical fire. It reportedly had septic tank issues that would cause bad smells.

Kanye West’s School Had No Glass

Kanye West’s recent troubles have largely unfolded in the public eye. So much in fact the Sam Levinson and The Weeknd’s hit show The Idol took shots at him in a recent episode. Those shots were in relation to West’s antisemitic comments last year. In a recently released documentary about the rapper West reportedly claimed that Jewish people were “holding him back.”

Kanye West has asked judges in both his ongoing cases to throw the lawsuits out. He refutes the claims made about Donda Academy and claims that GAP is responsible for the alterations caused to the Yeezy GAP space. West has kept an exceedingly low profile following everything that happened last year. Much of the news surrounding West these days relate to his ongoing lawsuits. What do you think of the new details emerging from Kanye West’s Donda Academy? Let us know in the comment section below.

