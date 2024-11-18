Tiffany Haddish Calls Out Tenant For Being Late On Rent While Sitting Courtside For NBA Game

Tiffany Haddish was watching Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz.

Tiffany Haddish is facing backlash on social media for calling out a tenant of one of her rental properties for being late on their rent while she was sitting courtside for the latest game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz. Filming herself live on social media, she responded to a fan who asked her to help with her rent payment. In response, Hadish remarked: "Are you one of my tenants? Because one of my tenants owes me some rent money."

When Live Bitez shared a clip of the comments on Instagram, fans complained about Hadish's behavior. "Hopefully in the next 5-10 years these types of people will go away," one user posted. Another wrote: "She’s so fckn annoying bro …ppl behind her can tell she ain’t used to."

Tiffany Haddish Sits Courtside For Clippers-Jazz

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 17: Tiffany Haddish attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz at Intuit Dome on November 17, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

The viral clip comes after Haddish recently made headlines for reflecting on her 2023 DUI arrest during an appearance on the Fly on the Wall podcast. In doing so, she joked about the incident being good for her career. "I’m very famous. All around the world, internationally known,” she told hosts Dana Carvey and David Spade. “You know it’s funny, because I’d prayed to God to give me a way to show these studios that I am internationally known and I could be in a film that’s for international purposes. ‘Cause I was told I wasn’t internationally known enough… and then I took a nap in Beverly Hills. I took a nap in a car in Beverly Hills and the police came.”

Tiffany Haddish Calls Out Her Tenant

As for the Clippers-Jazz game, Haddish wasn't the only celebrity in attendance. Floyd Mayweather also sat courtside to see the Clippers win 116-105. Check out Haddish's full comments on her rental situation before.