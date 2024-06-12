Tiffany Haddish Preaches Self-Improvement & Empowerment On "Woman Up"

Tiffany Haddish has become one of the more recognizable figures in Hollywood over the last decade. However, the road for the Los Angeles multi-talent has not been the smoothest, to say the least. Overall, the Girls Trip actress has dealt with some addiction, which then turned into some legal trouble as well. To her credit, she has been making serious life changes and so far, they have been paying dividends. Not too long ago, the prolific artist celebrated sixth months of sobriety. Perhaps this new single "Woman Up" is a message to Tiffany Haddish herself that things only get better when you act on things.

In fact, she kind of confirmed that sentiment with Billboard when talking about "Woman Up". "The essence of this song accurately describes how I get myself motivated on a daily basis and pick myself up when I need it most". This the latest release from Tiffany, following up on "Till The Club Close" with Lil Jon and Fivio Foreign. She does not put out a ton of music, but it is another strong passion of hers. It is part of the reason why this track was such a big deal for her to get out to the public. Another reason was because she got to work with critically acclaimed songwriter, Diane Warren. She has crafted hits for people like Celine Dion, Aerosmith, and more. Tiffany cited that she has been a huge fan of her work for years and that this was a "dream of mine". Well, that dream is now realized, and you check out the music video below, which Diane also makes an appearance in too.