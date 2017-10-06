landlord
- Pop CultureTiffany Haddish Calls Out Tenant For Being Late On Rent While Sitting Courtside For NBA GameTiffany Haddish was watching Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz.ByCole Blake3.5K Views
- Pop CultureWendell Pierce, Of "The Wire" & "Raising Kanan" Fame, Reveals Racist Landlord Rejected His Apartment ApplicationWendell Pierce says he was denied an apartment in Harlem.ByCole Blake949 Views
- MusicCardi B Is Fed Up With Being A LandlordCardi B says she'd take a designer bag as a gift over a property any day.ByCaroline Fisher1384 Views
- MusicVic Mensa Sued For Unpaid Rent, Claims Landlord Put His Family "In Danger"Vic Mensa was taken to court by an old landlord.ByLavender Alexandria458 Views
- MusicPost Malone Sues Ex-Landlord For $338kThe rapper is not letting the landlord get away with his security deposit.ByNoah Grant1052 Views
- AnticsTyga Denies Landlord's Claim That He Isn't Paying RentTyga is currently being sued for $200K after being accused of failing to pay rent and causing damages to his former home.ByAlexander Cole5.6K Views
- RandomRich The Kid Must Pay Landlord $320K For Trashing Home & Skipping RentRich The Kid has been court-ordered to pay over $320K to the landlord of his L.A. mansion after allegedly trashing the place and skipping out on his rent.ByLynn S.2.3K Views
- SportsMets' Noah Syndergaard Responds To Landlord Claiming He Won't Pay RentNoah Syndergaard sets the record straight regarding not paying rent for his new Manhattan apartment.ByCole Blake3.6K Views
- FoodThe Cheesecake Factory Isn't Paying April Rent Because CoronavirusCoronavirus continues to affect businesses around the world, and The Cheesecake Factory is adding themselves to that ever-growing list.ByRose Lilah1.6K Views
- AnticsBlac Chyna Ordered To Pay Former Landlord $72K In Unpaid RentBlac Chyna has to fork over a lot of dough to her former landlord. ByDominiq R.1.7K Views
- MusicMary J. Blige Wants "No More Drama" With Ex-Landlord Who Says She Didn't Pay Her Back RentThe Queen of Hip-Hop Soul refutes claims that she trashed her former throne and owes thousands in delinquent rent payments.ByKeenan Higgins10.4K Views
- SportsAntonio Brown Receives Court Date In Lawsuit With Former LandlordAB can't catch a break.ByAlexander Cole4.5K Views
- MusicQuavo Reveals That He Bought Back The House Where Migos' "Versace" Was RecordedQuavo's real estate purchase is a personal one.ByAron A.25.4K Views
- Pop CultureJoseline Hernandez Dodges Eviction Lawsuit From Florida Apartment: ReportJoseline's still got her home.ByChantilly Post15.2K Views
- MusicJuice WRLD Sues Prospective Landlord For Refusing To Return $50K DepositJuice WRLD taking a homeowner to court over a deposit he's yet to receive.ByAron A.5.2K Views
- EntertainmentBlac Chyna Hit With $48K Lawsuit By Landlord Over Unpaid RentBlac Chyna allegedly hasn't paid five months worth of rent.ByAron A.13.7K Views
- MusicRich The Kid Sued For Tweeting Lawyer's Cell Number In "V-Day Prank"Maro Burunsuzyan is also suing Rich the Kid for unpaid rental fees.ByDevin Ch4.0K Views
- Entertainment"Black Ink" Stars & Viacom Sued For Using Location As A "Sex Motel": ReportThe landlord is taking legal action.ByZaynab7.5K Views
- MusicMary J. Blige Sued For Reportedly Trashing LA Mansion & Not Paying RentMary J. Blige and her ex-husband still have some unsettled business. ByChantilly Post7.1K Views
- MusicFrench Montana Announces Joint EP with GiggsFrench Montana says he and Giggs have wrapped up their three track EP.ByAron A.2.8K Views
- EntertainmentKylie & Kendall Jenner's Office Served With Eviction NoticeKylie and Kendall Jenner just got served.. an eviction notice, for their studio space.ByDevin Ch22.0K Views
- NewsGiggs Grabs 2 Chainz, Young Thug For "Wamp 2 Dem" MixtapeGiggs releases his highly anticipated "Wamp 2 Dem" mixtape.ByAron A.21.6K Views