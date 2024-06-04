Wendell Pierce, Of "The Wire" & "Raising Kanan" Fame, Reveals Racist Landlord Rejected His Apartment Application

Wendell Pierce says he was denied an apartment in Harlem.

Wendell Pierce, best known for his iconic roles on The Wire, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and much more, says a racist landlord in Harlem rejected his apartment application. He explained in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that, despite his filmography and celebrity status, he still couldn't land an apartment in the New York City neighborhood.

"For those of you who don’t understand my righteous anger; I’m on 2 TV series, ELSBETH and RAISING KANAN. I’m filming SUPERMAN. Two years ago, I finished the fourth season of JACK RYAN. Last year I finished a run on Broadway in DEATH OF A SALESMAN. Even with my proof of employment, bank statements and real estate holdings, a white apartment owner DENIED my application to rent the apartment…..in Harlem, of all places," Pierce wrote. "Racism and bigots are real. There are those who will do anything to destroy life’s journey for Black folks. When you deny our personal experiences, you are as vile and despicable."

Wendell Pierce Attends "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" Season 2 Premiere

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 08: Wendell Pierce attends Starz's "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" season two New York premiere at Bowery Hotel Terrace on August 08, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

When fans shared messages of support in the replies, Pierce clarified that he was only sharing the story to raise awareness for the issue of discriminatory housing. He wrote: "While I appreciate the response to my own personal experience of discrimination in housing, I only mentioned it as an example of the insidious nature of bigotry. This court decision is profoundly more disturbing and injurious. CALL TO ACTION." From there, he shared a link to an article from The Wall Street Journal covering the news that a federal appeals court blocked the Atlanta-based investment firm, Fearless Fund, from offering grants to businesses owned by Black women.

Wendell Pierce Takes To Twitter