T.I. & Tiny Open New Affordable Housing Complex In Atlanta

T.I. and Tiny hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for The Intrada Westside this week.

Back in 2021, T.I. and Tiny announced that they'd be opening an affordable housing complex in Atlanta. The duo's plan panned out, and they officially opened it earlier this week. They hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for The Intrada Westside on Tuesday (November 14). The complex includes 143 apartments, as well as 25 special units designated for homeless youth. It's located right across from northwest Atlanta's Center Hill Park.

“The arts and entertainment industry in this city has been able to collaborate and be, I guess, profitable enough to offer the community so many things that are much-needed,” T.I. told WSB-TV at the ceremony. Ironically enough, the site was also previously home to a shopping center where T.I.'s grandmother used to shop for groceries.

T.I. Speaks On New Affordable Housing Community

While the success of T.I.'s music career has clearly allotted him plenty of opportunities to pass on his good fortune, it looks like the hitmaker will be hanging it up soon. Last month, the Atlanta native announced that he'd be closing out his run as a rapper with a double album, which he says will feature NBA YoungBoy. Fans have yet to hear an official release date for Kill The King and Kiss The King.

He shared the news during an appearance on the We In Miami podcast, revealing that he feels like it's time for him to expand. “It’s time to evolve beyond a career as a rapper,” he explained. He added that there are "a lot more people who are carrying the torch and pushing the culture forward.” While fans are sad to see him leave his music career behind, they can only hope that he'll continue to have a cultural presence with ventures like this one. What do you think of T.I. and Tiny opening an affordable housing complex in Atlanta? Are you glad to see artists giving back to their communities? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

