Drake's Renting Out His Beverly Hills Mansion And It's For An Absurd Six-Figure Amount

BY Zachary Horvath 3.7K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Golden State Warriors v Toronto Raptors
TORONTO, CANADA - JANUARY 13: Rapper Drake leaves the court following the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors at Scotiabank Arena on January 13, 2025 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
Drake has been looking to sell his Cali house for a little bit now.

Around three years ago, Drake took a lavish Tuscan-style Beverly Hills mansion off the market for $75 million. According to Forbes, the Canadian rapper scooped it up from British rock star Robbie Williams and his wife, Ayda Field. It's a massive space with the number of rooms and dimensions backing it up. It sits on 19.7 acres of land and is a total of 24,260 square feet. Additionally, it features 10 bedrooms and 22 bathrooms. Shockingly, it's just about half the size of The Embassy, his custom hometown mansion that's been in the middle of his recent lawsuits against UMG.

But it's arguably more stunning thanks its stunning nature features. The publication says it's got mature olive trees, prime lawns, as well as incredible views of the ocean. After all, it's perfectly tucked away in the Benedict Canyon. Furthermore, it's nestled a safer cul-de-sac and within a gated community. However, despite all of its charm and drop-dead gorgeous design language, Drake has been trying to sell it. Since May 2023 in fact, however, things have not gone well.

Read More: Will Snoop Dogg & Nelly Receive The Chrisette Michele Trump Performance Backlash?

Drake Might Be Trying A New Tactic To Dump One Of His Luxury Pads

He did bump the price up by $13 million, making it worth $88 million. The first listing didn't see anyone bite, so he took it off the market, according to Baller Alert. But Drake decided to re-list it again at the same price earlier last year. It's clear he's trying to make a profit on in some way, and this time, he's going about it in an entirely different way.

He's know renting it out, but it's going to be interesting to see if anyone actually does so with this six-figure number. Drake has set a monthly payment of $250,000 and Branden and Rayni Williams of The Beverly Hills Estates and Marc Bretter of Maywood Property Group helped him list it. It's clear that celebrities, business folks, or other musicians with a similar net worth are going to be the only ones to afford this wild rate. The internet is just as flabbergasted as we are, with one writing, "If I can pay $250K a month for rent shxt just buy a house." Our thought process exactly.

Read More: GloRilla & Dave Chappelle Team Up For Hilarious Re-creation Of The "Pop The Balloon" Trend On "SNL"

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 526
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 542
Monica Schipper/Getty Images Movies Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman" Trailer Is An OG Reunion 4.8K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 38.6K