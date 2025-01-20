Drake's Renting Out His Beverly Hills Mansion And It's For An Absurd Six-Figure Amount

Around three years ago, Drake took a lavish Tuscan-style Beverly Hills mansion off the market for $75 million. According to Forbes, the Canadian rapper scooped it up from British rock star Robbie Williams and his wife, Ayda Field. It's a massive space with the number of rooms and dimensions backing it up. It sits on 19.7 acres of land and is a total of 24,260 square feet. Additionally, it features 10 bedrooms and 22 bathrooms. Shockingly, it's just about half the size of The Embassy, his custom hometown mansion that's been in the middle of his recent lawsuits against UMG.

But it's arguably more stunning thanks its stunning nature features. The publication says it's got mature olive trees, prime lawns, as well as incredible views of the ocean. After all, it's perfectly tucked away in the Benedict Canyon. Furthermore, it's nestled a safer cul-de-sac and within a gated community. However, despite all of its charm and drop-dead gorgeous design language, Drake has been trying to sell it. Since May 2023 in fact, however, things have not gone well.

Drake Might Be Trying A New Tactic To Dump One Of His Luxury Pads

He did bump the price up by $13 million, making it worth $88 million. The first listing didn't see anyone bite, so he took it off the market, according to Baller Alert. But Drake decided to re-list it again at the same price earlier last year. It's clear he's trying to make a profit on in some way, and this time, he's going about it in an entirely different way.