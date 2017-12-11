six figures
- MusicDJ Drama's Opioid Addiction Cost Him Six Figures Every Year, He Says After RecoveryThe "Gangsta Grillz" icon is fortunately in a much better place, and recently reflected on the factors that compelled him to get clean.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureStunna 4 Vegas Claims DaBaby Made $350K From Dua Lipa For "Levitating (Remix)" VerseThe "VIBEZ" rapper and the English songstress are no longer on good terms.By Hayley Hynes
- BasketballGucci Mane Says He Lost Six Figures To Drake Over Bucks x Raptors SeriesGucci Mane reveals he and Drake had a massive wager on the Bucks x Raptors series in the playoffs.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicAzealia Banks Hit With Lawsuit Over $137K Credit Card Debt: ReportA credit card company claims Azealia Banks is refusing to pay her credit card bill.By Aron A.
- MusicKris Jenner Says Daughters Receive "Six Figures" For Sponsored IG PostsThe Kardashian-Jenner daughters are making bank off of Instagram.By Aron A.
- MusicOffset Reportedly Drops Over Six Figures On Jewelry For Cardi B’s BirthdayCardi B had quite the 26th birthday when it comes to receiving presents.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicZaytoven Says He Kept Working At A Barbershop After Getting His First Big CheckZaytoven made sure to play it safe in his career.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicTy Dolla $ign, YG To Pay $100K Minimum To Soccer Star For Club BeatingTy Dolla $ign and YG are coughing up a big settlement.By Matt F