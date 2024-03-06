"Euphoria" Actress Reveals Struggles Caused By Show's Sporadic Filming Schedule

Nika King, who plays Zendaya's mom in Euphoria has revealed that she has not been able to afford rent for six months. Furthermore, she has struggled to find work outside of the show. Speaking at a standup event this week, King revealed she is six months behind on her rent due Euphoria's intermittent filming schedule, the SAG-AFTRA strike, and her struggle to book other gigs in the meantime.

Euphoria has been on an inconsistent filming schedule for the last year or so. Whether it was due to the death of cast member Angus Cloud, the aforementioned Hollywood strikes, or other issues, the work on season three has been slow. Furthermore, the reason that King is struggling financially is because actors are only paid for the work they do. This is instead of actors because paid as a salaried employee. If the cameras aren't rolling, they aren't getting paid. While people like Zendaya can likely weather this, it's a much harsher reality for people like King.

Meanwhile, the estate of aforementioned Cloud has been sued by multiple parties over a number of outstanding debts. Plaintiffs include Cloud's manager Diomi Cordero, who is reportedly owed over $94,000, and Verizon, who is reportedly owed over $4,000. These suits list Cloud's mother Lisa as the primary defendant as she is the sole executor of her son's estate.

Cloud died last year as a result of an accidental overdose. Cloud passed away on July 31, less than a week after he buried his father in Ireland. "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health. We hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence," his family wrote in a statement at the time.

