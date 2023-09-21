Angus Cloud’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Actor Angus Cloud, best known for his work on Euphoria, died as a result of an accidental overdose. Rolling Stone obtained the autopsy report from the Alameda County Coroner's Bureau. The report showed that at the time of his death, Cloud had traces of fentanyl, cocaine, benzodiazepine, and methamphetamine in his system at the time of his death.

Cloud passed away on July 31, less than a week after he buried his father in Ireland. "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health, and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence," his family wrote in a statement at the time.

Cloud Memorialized With Mural

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 23: Angus Cloud attends FILA's New Spring/Summer '22 Collections celebration at Pendry West Hollywood on March 23, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FILA)

Local Oakland artist Darin Balaban teamed up with a group of Cloud's friends to create a touching tribute to the late actor. Working on the side of a car wash, Balaban created a nine-foot mural inspired by three photos of Cloud provided by his friends. Balaban, who also knew Angus, said that Cloud was "always smiling and calm". One of Cloud's best friends Kalani is also an artist and reportedly helped Balaban with the mural.

According to TMZ, the mural painting became something of a community wake. People provided beer and pizza as they swapped stories about Cloud. However, Balaban admitted that he was surprised at how quickly the mural, located at Park and E. 19th, became a gathering place for those looking to mourn.

