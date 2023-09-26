Angus Cloud’s Mom Shares “Euphoria” Actor’s Final Words

Angus Cloud’s mom, Lisa, revealed the Euphoria actor’s final words during an interview with PEOPLE published on Monday. The update comes after his death was ruled an accidental overdose from “a lethal combination of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, and more,” according to TMZ. Cloud was found dead in his family’s home in July.

“‘I love you, mama. You’re the best,’” Lisa recalled Cloud saying. “‘I’ll see you in the morning.’” Of the ruling on his death, she added: “It was predominantly the central nervous system depressants. It started to slow his heart and slow his breathing. He got tired from lack of oxygen. Everything just slowed down, and eventually his heart stopped and he went to sleep. But he didn’t kill himself.”

Angus Cloud With The Cast Of "Euphoria"

Angus Cloud With The Cast Of "Euphoria"

In the wake of his passing, tons of people Cloud has worked with over the years spoke out with tributes for the late actor. Euphoria star Zendaya remarked that Cloud was “like a little brother instantly; ironic because we played characters with the exact opposite dynamic. I’m lucky because I got to experience the most beautiful parts of him. I got to watch him create and I got to watch him discover the fact that he was an actor. A damn good one at that, and as many times as I would tell him or compliment his performance, I don’t think he ever truly believed it.”

In addition to his role as Fezco in Euphoria, Cloud also had small roles in North Hollywood (2021) and The Line (2023). Additionally, he appeared in music videos from Noah Cyrus, Juice Wrld, Becky G, and Karol G. Cloud was just 25 years old at the time of his death.

