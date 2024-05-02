Andrew Tate Starts Massive Feud With Juice WRLD Fans, DJ Scheme Calls Tate A "Wh*re"

Andrew Tate is someone who has consistently said controversial things to get a rise out of people. Overall, this is how he was able to build a fanbase online. His outlandish rants about men and women have garnered him millions of online followers. However, he is also in the midst of a sex trafficking case in Romania alongside his brother Tristan. Despite the allegations, Tate has maintained his online presence, and in some cases, he has ramped up his provocations.

For instance, on Wednesday, Tate found himself at war with Juice WRLD fans. This was all sparked by a tweet in which he said "Imagine being a fan of juice wrld, f*cking mindless." Of course, this sparked a ton of outrage from Juice WRLD fans who felt like this was incredibly disrespectful. After all, Juice passed away tragically about five years ago, and fans are still in mourning. In fact, the tweet specifically angered DJ Scheme, who offered some scathing words for Tate.

Andrew Tate Doesn't Like Juice WRLD Apparently

"1. you're a fucking loser," Scheme wrote. "2. Every content creator passed u around like a little whore now ur all washed up and nobody gives a fuck about you. And for the finale literally you're a human tafficker." It should be noted that this last part is only alleged, and has not yet been proven in a court of law. However, it is clear that Scheme is upset with what Tate had to say, and it is very understandable why. One has to wonder what Tate was even trying to accomplish with this.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. What do you make of Andrew Tate as an online content creator? Do you think he even has the credentials to be speaking on music and rap fanbases? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

