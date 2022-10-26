DaBaby has faced his fair share of controversy in the last two years — on both a personal and professional level. The North Carolina rapper made headlines last month after releasing his track “Boogeyman” in which he revealed he’d slept with Megan Thee Stallion in 2020, just before her assault incident with Tory Lanez.

“You play with me that sh*t was childish/The day before she said that Tory Lanez shot her, I was f**kin on Megan Thee Stallion,” he rapped. On Tuesday, the Baby On Baby 2 star addressed the scandalous track during a sit-down with Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning. “The song been done for real, for real. Damn near going on a year,” he said. “When I say something, it’s gon’ go out.”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 05: DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion attend the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 at Cobb Energy Center on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

As for why he decided to spill the tea on their alleged relationship, Baby shared, “It is what it is. I said a long time ago, keep me out the business. It’s a song. It’s out right now. Ni**as can take it how they want to take it.” Despite the backlash he received from the track, the 30-year star still opted not to change the lyrics. “I don’t change lyrics though. It don’t matter what I say.”

In the same interview, he partially addressed the infamous viral altercation he had with his child’s mother, DaniLeigh last year, sharing, “My daughter is beautiful. Full of love, full of joy, full of laughs. Full of smiles. It’s all good. All is well.” Despite their co-parenting relationship, the “Suge” rapper says he wish the “Easy” singer would have warned her brother to back before their family brawl at a bowling alley back in February.

“That was a breath of fresh air for people on my end. I stand on certain morals and principles. If shawty would have been wise at the moment, she would have hollered at her brother.”

Check out what else DaBaby had to say in the full interview below.