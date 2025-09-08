Megan Thee Stallion's legal battle with Milagro Gramz continues. Now, some of her high-profile peers have been named as potential witnesses. The femcee sued the gossip blogger back in 2024, alleging that she spread false information about her and the Tory Lanez shooting case. Neither of them have shown any signs of backing down, and a trial is expected to begin on November 17.

VIBE reports that a court filing was submitted late last week in the Southern District of Florida. Both Joe Budden and Kylie Jenner were listed as potential witnesses. Other potential witnesses include Jason Lee, 1501 Certified Entertainment founder Carl Crawford, Lanez and his father, and more.

Lanez shot Meg in the foot in 2020 after a party at Kylie Jenner's Los Angeles home. He was found guilty at the end of 2022, and a few months later, sentenced to 10 months behind bars.

Megan Thee Stallion Lawsuit

Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Hot Girl Summer Tour stop at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on Thursday, May 30, 2024. Chris Day / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Enough is enough,” Meg's team wrote when the suit was filed. “Ms. Pete—a victim of violent crime and champion of women’s rights to her millions of fans worldwide—will no longer stand for defendant’s campaign of harassment."

Milagro Gramz isn't the only person Megan Thee Stallion is at odds with these days either. Currently, she's also suing Adin Ross. Earlier this week, he told DJ Akademiks that the "Hiss" performer served him legal papers using an unconventional method.

“They called a mariachi, like a Mexican band, to perform outside my house to make me want to come outside so they can serve me the paper,” the internet personality explained. “My lawyer is like, ‘Adin, just tell them to contact me."