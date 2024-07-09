Bobbi Althoff Carried Out Of Barstool Sports Bar By NFL Star

Bobbi was out and about in Nashville.

Bobbi Althoff is someone who has proven to be exceptionally polarizing in the online content creator space. Overall, she started out with two massive interviews. Firstly, she interviewed Funny Marco and it became clear she was mimicking his style. Subsequently, she got to interview Drake, Lil Yachty, and even Offset. However, some grew tired of her schtick and she ultimately went away for a while. Although now, she is back and as popular as ever.

According to TMZ, Bobbi Althoff was out and about in Nashville over the weekend. In fact, she paid a visit to the Barstool Sports Bar. The podcaster was there with Arizona Cardinals star Sean Murphy-Bunting, whom she partied with all night. It was reported that she had even made some TikToks with the cornerback prior to her outing. However, as it pertains to her night at the bar, it seems like she perhaps overdid it a bit.

Bobbi Althoff In Nashville

In the video above, you can see Murphy-Bunting carrying her in his arms before placing her in a black SUV. As mentioned in the TMZ report, onlookers describe Murphy-Bunting as a friend who was simply trying to ensure Althoff's safety. This all takes place a few weeks after Althoff was spotted in Compton the day of the "Not Like Us" music video shoot. Some thought she might appear in the video, however, that did not occur. Instead, Kendrick kept things West Coast, although Althoff got some content in, regardless.