Bobbi Althoff Carried Out Of Barstool Sports Bar By NFL Star

BYAlexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 iHeartPodcast Awards Presented By The Hartford Live At SXSW
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 11: Bobbi Althoff attends the 2024 iHeartPodcast Awards presented by The Hartford Live at SXSW at Fairmont Palm Park, Fairmont Hotel on March 11, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Bobbi was out and about in Nashville.

Bobbi Althoff is someone who has proven to be exceptionally polarizing in the online content creator space. Overall, she started out with two massive interviews. Firstly, she interviewed Funny Marco and it became clear she was mimicking his style. Subsequently, she got to interview Drake, Lil Yachty, and even Offset. However, some grew tired of her schtick and she ultimately went away for a while. Although now, she is back and as popular as ever.

According to TMZ, Bobbi Althoff was out and about in Nashville over the weekend. In fact, she paid a visit to the Barstool Sports Bar. The podcaster was there with Arizona Cardinals star Sean Murphy-Bunting, whom she partied with all night. It was reported that she had even made some TikToks with the cornerback prior to her outing. However, as it pertains to her night at the bar, it seems like she perhaps overdid it a bit.

Read More: Bobbi Althoff Seemingly Pulls Up To Kendrick Lamar's Music Video Shoot In Compton

Bobbi Althoff In Nashville

In the video above, you can see Murphy-Bunting carrying her in his arms before placing her in a black SUV. As mentioned in the TMZ report, onlookers describe Murphy-Bunting as a friend who was simply trying to ensure Althoff's safety. This all takes place a few weeks after Althoff was spotted in Compton the day of the "Not Like Us" music video shoot. Some thought she might appear in the video, however, that did not occur. Instead, Kendrick kept things West Coast, although Althoff got some content in, regardless.

Let us know what you think about Bobbi Althoff and her rise to fame, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that she is one of the best interviewers out right now? How do you feel about her schtick when interviewing rappers? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite personalities and their upcoming projects.

Read More: JasonMartin Divulges On Kendrick Lamar "Not Like Us" Music Video Shoot & Bobbi Althoff's Compton Visit

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration ConcertViralBobbi Althoff Reveals Whether Or Not She Slept With Drake30.4K
A New Era In Florida Gaming Event At Seminole Hard Rock Hotel &amp; Casino HollywoodViralBobbi Althoff Issues Statement On IG After Husband Files For Divorce5.1K
Variety Power Of Young Hollywood - ArrivalsViralFunny Marco Gives His Honest Thoughts On Bobbi Althoff7.1K
People's Choice Awards - ArrivalsViralBobbi Althoff Becomes Latest Victim Of AI Nudes Trend, Fans Call For Legal Action34.7K