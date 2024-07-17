Bobbi Althoff Goes Scorched Earth On People Claiming She Sleeps With Interview Guests

Bobbi is sick of the slander.

Bobbi Althoff is easily one of the biggest names in the podcast and media space right now. Overall, her rise to fame has been a bit polarizing. Not everyone has appreciated just how quickly she has risen through the ranks. However, she remains someone who is heavily talked about on social media, especially when she interviews rappers. Unfortunately, her rise to fame has also come with a plethora of accusations rooted in misogyny.

The common criticism against Althoff is that she "slept her way to the top." This criticism has been levied against her mostly as it pertains to her interview with Drake. Even Ryan Garcia came out and made the erroneous claim about Althoff. In the past, Althoff has never replied to the trolls saying all of this. However, on Wednesday, she decided to put a hater in their place. According to TMZ, the interviewer took to her Instagram post where she told people to stop with the BS.

Bobbi Althoff Speaks Out

Bobbi Althoff at the People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on February 18, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

In her Instagram story, Althoff made it crystal clear that she does not sleep around. Moreover, she has never slept with anyone she has interviewed. Althoff explained just how frustrating it is that she cannot post a man she's interviewing without being accused of sleeping with them. Lastly, she took aim at those saying she doesn't see her kids. Althoff noted that people on social media only see what she allows them to. Needless to say, she is putting the rumors to bed, once and for all.