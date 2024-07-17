Bobbi Althoff Goes Scorched Earth On People Claiming She Sleeps With Interview Guests

BYAlexander Cole63 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 iHeartPodcast Awards Presented By The Hartford Live At SXSW
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 11: Bobbi Althoff speaks onstage at the 2024 iHeartPodcast Awards presented by The Hartford Live at SXSW at Fairmont Palm Park, Fairmont Hotel on March 11, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Bobbi is sick of the slander.

Bobbi Althoff is easily one of the biggest names in the podcast and media space right now. Overall, her rise to fame has been a bit polarizing. Not everyone has appreciated just how quickly she has risen through the ranks. However, she remains someone who is heavily talked about on social media, especially when she interviews rappers. Unfortunately, her rise to fame has also come with a plethora of accusations rooted in misogyny.

The common criticism against Althoff is that she "slept her way to the top." This criticism has been levied against her mostly as it pertains to her interview with Drake. Even Ryan Garcia came out and made the erroneous claim about Althoff. In the past, Althoff has never replied to the trolls saying all of this. However, on Wednesday, she decided to put a hater in their place. According to TMZ, the interviewer took to her Instagram post where she told people to stop with the BS.

Read More: Mozzy Teaches Bobbi Althoff How To Make His Favorite Prison Dish

Bobbi Althoff Speaks Out

Bobbi Althoff at the People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on February 18, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

In her Instagram story, Althoff made it crystal clear that she does not sleep around. Moreover, she has never slept with anyone she has interviewed. Althoff explained just how frustrating it is that she cannot post a man she's interviewing without being accused of sleeping with them. Lastly, she took aim at those saying she doesn't see her kids. Althoff noted that people on social media only see what she allows them to. Needless to say, she is putting the rumors to bed, once and for all.

Let us know what you think of this response from Bobbi Althoff, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this is going to stop people from making such comments in the future? Or will people always make ignorant comments of the sort? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Bobbi Althoff Seemingly Pulls Up To Kendrick Lamar's Music Video Shoot In Compton

[Via]

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
...