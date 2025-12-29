Benzino's Ex Accuses Him Of Cheating On Her With Bobby V

Benzino's ex, Althea Heart, resurfaced long-standing allegations about the rapper's sexuality over the weekend. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, she shared a series of text messages that appear to be between herself and Benzino, in which she accuses him of being bisexual and having had a relationship with Bobby V.

"You was actually f*cking Bobby v.! Please. I tried to love you. And I have my last to provide as a mother so you feel good about me losing My homes," she wrote in one of the messages, as caught by Complex. As the other person ignored the remark, she reiterated: "So you’re admitting your bi sexuality omg."

In the caption of the post, Heart added: "[Middle finger emoji] everyone who did me dirty in 2025! @bobbyvshow .. now I understand why you was creeping all in my house behind my back !! You #men are #nasty & #dirty."

On Monday morning, Benzino addressed Heart's social media posts in a video of his own on Instagram. In doing so, he confirmed that he's looking into filing a lawsuit against her. "I don't want to discuss too much about this because this is gonna be in the courts. I'm gonna be taking a lawsuit for defamation of character against this woman that's defamed my name. I'm also gonna be in court for her for other reasons... It's sad that this woman has been like this for the world to see forever," he said. He added that he and his current partner are trying to live a quiet life and stay away from the headlines.

Benzino's Sexuality

This isn't the first time Benzino has had to address rumors about his sexuality. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) back in 2023, he issued a clarification and demanded his fans within the LGBTQ+ community stop flirting with him.

“Attention to all in the LGBTQ, abcd!!!” Benzino wrote at the time. “I respect y’all’s movement and your decision to be who you want to be BUT STOP THE WEIRD SH*T WITH THE COMMENTS AND FLIRTING. I’M NOT F*CKING FLATTERED BECAUSE I’M NOT GAY!! RESPECT THAT SH*T AS I RESPECT WHO YOU ARE!!”