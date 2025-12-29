Benzino's Ex Accuses Him Of Cheating On Her With Bobby V

BY Cole Blake 707 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
"Mixed Girl" Private Atlanta Screening
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 04: Benzino attends the Atlanta private screening of "Mixed Girl" at Silverspot Cinema on May 04, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Benzino has already responded to Althea Heart's latest accusations by hinting at filing a defamation lawsuit.

Benzino's ex, Althea Heart, resurfaced long-standing allegations about the rapper's sexuality over the weekend. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, she shared a series of text messages that appear to be between herself and Benzino, in which she accuses him of being bisexual and having had a relationship with Bobby V.

"You was actually f*cking Bobby v.! Please. I tried to love you. And I have my last to provide as a mother so you feel good about me losing My homes," she wrote in one of the messages, as caught by Complex. As the other person ignored the remark, she reiterated: "So you’re admitting your bi sexuality omg."

In the caption of the post, Heart added: "[Middle finger emoji] everyone who did me dirty in 2025! @bobbyvshow .. now I understand why you was creeping all in my house behind my back !! You #men are #nasty & #dirty."

On Monday morning, Benzino addressed Heart's social media posts in a video of his own on Instagram. In doing so, he confirmed that he's looking into filing a lawsuit against her. "I don't want to discuss too much about this because this is gonna be in the courts. I'm gonna be taking a lawsuit for defamation of character against this woman that's defamed my name. I'm also gonna be in court for her for other reasons... It's sad that this woman has been like this for the world to see forever," he said. He added that he and his current partner are trying to live a quiet life and stay away from the headlines.

Read More: Fabolous Fans Hope His Cryptic IG Message Is A 50 Cent Warning Shot

Benzino's Sexuality

This isn't the first time Benzino has had to address rumors about his sexuality. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) back in 2023, he issued a clarification and demanded his fans within the LGBTQ+ community stop flirting with him.

“Attention to all in the LGBTQ, abcd!!!” Benzino wrote at the time. “I respect y’all’s movement and your decision to be who you want to be BUT STOP THE WEIRD SH*T WITH THE COMMENTS AND FLIRTING. I’M NOT F*CKING FLATTERED BECAUSE I’M NOT GAY!! RESPECT THAT SH*T AS I RESPECT WHO YOU ARE!!”

Read More: The MAGAfication Of Nicki Minaj

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 84.6K
"Mixed Girl" Private Atlanta Screening Pop Culture Benzino Demands LGBTQ+ Community Stop Flirting With Him 1.8K
"The Next 15" Atlanta Screening Pop Culture Benzino Did Cocaine In A Strip Club Bathroom, Funky Dineva Alleges 1.8K
Jonathan Leibson / Stringer / Getty Images Crime Benzino Arrested Following Altercation With Ex Althea Heart: Report 28.4K
Comments 0