Benzino Claims His Ex Just Got Out Of A Mental Facility

Benzino says that his ex, Althea Heart, only recently got out of a mental institution. In a video on Instagram on Monday morning, he addressed her recent rants on social media about their relationship as co-parents. Heart had accused him of refusing to give back their son, Zino.

"She lost these properties and she had a mental breakdown," Benzino said, as caught by Live Bitez. "She was just released from a mental facility, say like, a week ago. The last five months, she's purposely kept my 10-year-old out of school. I ain't seen this woman or been around this woman in seven years. She been left and tried to do her own thing. God bless. I didn't get involved with none of that."

Amidst Heart's posts, she accused Benzino of allegedly cheating on her with Bobby V. In doing so, she shared a series of text messages that appear to be between herself and Benzino. "You was actually f*cking Bobby v.! Please. I tried to love you. And I have my last to provide as a mother so you feel good about me losing My homes," she wrote in one of the messages, as caught by Complex. As the other person ignored the remark, she reiterated: "So you’re admitting your bi sexuality omg."

Heart added in the caption: "[Middle finger emoji] everyone who did me dirty in 2025! @bobbyvshow .. now I understand why you was creeping all in my house behind my back!! You #men are #nasty & #dirty."

Read More: Fabolous Fans Hope His Cryptic IG Message Is A 50 Cent Warning Shot

Benzino Defamation Lawsuit

In addition to accusing her of having been in a mental hospital, Benzino also confirmed that he's looking into filing a lawsuit against her.

"I don't want to discuss too much about this because this is gonna be in the courts. I'm gonna be taking a lawsuit for defamation of character against this woman that's defamed my name. I'm also gonna be in court for her for other reasons... It's sad that this woman has been like this for the world to see forever," he said.