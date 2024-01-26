Coi Leray Goes Back And Forth With Lil Tay On Twitter Over Rap Beefs

They're arguing over Eminem's recent diss aimed at Leray.

BYLavender Alexandria
A GRAMMY Salute to 50 Years of Hip-Hop

Overnight, Lyrical Lemonade dropped their new project All Is Yellow. The album is absolutely stacked with high-profile features like Lil Durk, Lil Yachty, Juice WRLD, Jack Harlow, The Kid LAROI, and more. But one of the songs everybody has been talking about is "Doomsday Pt. 2" which features Eminem. On the track he takes shots at Coi Leray saying "Well, I guess then I regret to inform you, hate to spoil the day, but this doesn't bring me no joy to say, guess that Coi Leray feat's in the toilet, aye?"

Coi didn't wait long to respond to her name being dropped by the rap legend who continues beefing with her father to this day. "Rap beef is so washed and tired. Exhausting. Embarrassing. Just f*cking over all corny as f*ck" she said in a tweet that served as her de facto response. But she wasn't above the beef entirely. All it took was LIl Tay pulling up in the comments with a response that ratioed Coi's original tweet to get her to bite back. Check out the tweet that started their altercation below.

Read More: Coi Leray Contemplates Getting A Boob Job

Coi Leray And Lil Tay Beef

"The apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree" Lil Tay said in a comment reply to Coi's post. Her comment currently sits at more than double the likes of Coi's original post. Leray attempted to take the high road in her quote tweet response. "I’m not the type to laugh or make fun of people trauma. So ima let you think you ate . Love the new music btw! Stay strong boo" the "Players" rapper replied.

Unsurprisingly, Lil Tay had a response to that tweet as well. But her response came off as more confused than anything else. "Not quite sure what you’re insinuating in the first sentence, but I know I ate, and thanks for streaming," she posted. What do you think of Coi Leray and Lil Tay's twitter back and forth? Who do you think came out on top? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Coi Leray Twerks To Sexyy Red At The Club

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.