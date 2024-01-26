Coi Leray Goes Back And Forth With Lil Tay On Twitter Over Rap Beefs

Overnight, Lyrical Lemonade dropped their new project All Is Yellow. The album is absolutely stacked with high-profile features like Lil Durk, Lil Yachty, Juice WRLD, Jack Harlow, The Kid LAROI, and more. But one of the songs everybody has been talking about is "Doomsday Pt. 2" which features Eminem. On the track he takes shots at Coi Leray saying "Well, I guess then I regret to inform you, hate to spoil the day, but this doesn't bring me no joy to say, guess that Coi Leray feat's in the toilet, aye?"

Coi didn't wait long to respond to her name being dropped by the rap legend who continues beefing with her father to this day. "Rap beef is so washed and tired. Exhausting. Embarrassing. Just f*cking over all corny as f*ck" she said in a tweet that served as her de facto response. But she wasn't above the beef entirely. All it took was LIl Tay pulling up in the comments with a response that ratioed Coi's original tweet to get her to bite back. Check out the tweet that started their altercation below.

Coi Leray And Lil Tay Beef

"The apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree" Lil Tay said in a comment reply to Coi's post. Her comment currently sits at more than double the likes of Coi's original post. Leray attempted to take the high road in her quote tweet response. "I’m not the type to laugh or make fun of people trauma. So ima let you think you ate . Love the new music btw! Stay strong boo" the "Players" rapper replied.

Unsurprisingly, Lil Tay had a response to that tweet as well. But her response came off as more confused than anything else. "Not quite sure what you’re insinuating in the first sentence, but I know I ate, and thanks for streaming," she posted. What do you think of Coi Leray and Lil Tay's twitter back and forth? Who do you think came out on top? Let us know in the comment section below.

