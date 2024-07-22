Westside Gunn Announces "Flygod Is An Awesome God 3," Arriving This Fall

The Buffalo native will be back soon.

Westside Gunn is back on the radar. After a surprisingly quiet year by his standards, Gunn officially announced Flygod Is An Awesome God 3. The follow-up to last year's And Then You Pray For Me and official release of Hall & Nash 2 with Conway The Machine and The Alchemist arrives later this year. The lead single, "Chocolate Face" features assistance from DJ Khaled. TNA Wrestling used the track as the theme song to their Slammiversary event on July 20.

Flygod Is An Awesome God 3 is the third installment in Westside Gunn's Flygod Is An Awesome God series. The first one released in July 2019, while the second arrived just under a year later. The first mixtape received praise, while the second received a more mixed reaction. Of course, this announcement, shared via X (formerly Twitter) excited Gunn fans, who always look forward to new releases from him. Some noted that a release date was not shared, voicing their impatience in the process. In promotion of "Chocolate Face" being used at Slammiversary, TNA noted that his album releases in the fall.

Westside Gunn Announces Flygod Is An Awesome God 3

Westside Gunn has become one of hip-hop's foremost auteurs. His dynamic rap style and nasally delivery over expensive-sounding beats has become popular among fans over the years. These days, Gunn himself is in hip-hop limbo. He has not broken into the mainstream, but he is also too popular to consider an underground artist in the same way that others are considered underground artists. Regardless, he has a dedicated fanbase who will always check for new music from him, regardless of how much of it he comes out with.