Westside Gunn Claims His Upcoming Album Was Recorded In A Day

Westside Gunn doesn't take long breaks between albums. The Buffalo rapper has been one of the most prolific artists of the 2020s. He's dropped five projects in the last two years, in addition to tons of guest features. Gunn has been teasing the release of Fly God Is an Awesome God 3 for months, but he decided to treat the fans to a little something extra on August 18. Westside Gunn took to Instagram to announce that he'll be dropping another album before Fly God Is an Awesome God 3. This one was reportedly laid down in a single day.

Westside Gunn told fans that he wanted to challenge himself by recording lots of songs in a single session. To see if he still had "it," as he put it. "I just made this album in a day," he said in the Instagram video. "I wanted to see if I still had it." The Griselda star then built up more anticipation by claiming that the release of the untitled album is imminent. "Listen, I’m not even waiting. I want to drop this ASAP," he teased. "I gotta go figure out what I gotta do, how I gotta do it, whatever distribution, I want this out ASAP. This is to let people know."

Westside Gunn Plans To Drop The New Album ASAP

Westside Gunn provided further context for the new album in the captions. He claimed that it came about during the sessions for Fly God Is an Awesome God 3. Evidently, the vibe that was captured in these sessions was so unique that he decided to make it its own thing. "I came here to mix and master my album and was waiting for my files," he recalled. "So I had played some beats and caught a vibe. [I] told him load it and made a joint. Then made another joint and then made another joint and now 24hrs later i made a new project."

Westside Gunn is famous for being a proficient emcee in the studio. He talked about his process during a 2022 interview with The Fader. He emphasized the importance of "energy" when it comes to recording good music. "It’s always off energy," the rapper explained. "That’s why I do it so quick. I’m not a person who’s in the studio four times a week. I might rap five, six times a year, and out of that year you might get two projects." His math checks out. We can't wait to hear what both of his 2024 projects sound like.