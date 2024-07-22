Westside Gunn & DJ Khaled Song Used At TNA Wrestling Event

The enigmatic rapper is also a big wrestling fan.

Westside Gunn is a lifelong fan of professional wrestling. He often appears in the front row when WWE or All Elite Wrestling are in New York. He played fellow Buffalo native Daniel Garcia to the ring before a match in September 2022. The Griselda trio of he, Benny The Butcher, and Conway The Machine are famous for their sports references. He and Conway refer to themselves as Hall & Nash, referencing The Outsiders, the tag team of Kevin Nash and the late Scott Hall. Gunn even has a mixtape called Fourth Rope, with every track named after a wrestler or something related to wrestling.

On Saturday, TNA Wrestling held their Slammiversary event. The yearly show was the 20th in the Slammiversary series, while the company celebrated its 22nd year of existence. TNA used Westside Gunn's single "Chocolate Face" as the theme song for the event. "Chocolate Face" features DJ Khaled and is the lead release for Gunn's next album, Flygod Is An Awesome God 3. Gunn previously attended TNA's No Surrender event in February.

Westside Gunn & DJ Khaled

Professional wrestling and hip-hop have long overlapped. Wrestlers have had rap songs as entrance music for years. Wale hosts his yearly WaleMania event during WWE's WrestleMania weekend, where wrestlers and rappers come together to party and tell stories. All Elite Wrestling has multiple hip-hop inspired albums about different wrestlers on the roster. Action Bronson competed in a match a couple of years ago. Westside Gunn providing music for TNA Wrestling is not surprising, especially considering his own love of the wrestling business.