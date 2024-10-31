Westside Gunn Sets The Stage For New Album With Stellar "11" EP

He's keeping the streets fed.

Westside Gunn is on a creative roll. The rapper has been hyping up the release of his upcoming album Still Praying for months. The album is set to drop on November 1, and will boast features from his usual Griselda crew. Here's the thing, though: Westside Gunn wasn't content with just giving fans an album. A day before Still Praying is set to drop, the rapper dropped off an EP. 11 is a tight five song collection, but the quality of the bars and the production ensure that this is not merely leftover album cuts.

11 starts off on a high with "STONE." The production is menacing and slow, a perfect tonal balance to strike given that the EP dropped on Halloween. It's the second song, though, that really makes this a top notch Westside Gunn release. "BIG DUMP BALLAD" spins an absolutely mesmerizing soul sample while the Giselda superstar waxes poetic about his life and his troubled past. The bars are strong, and the ad-libs are present as ever. "UNCLE HOWDY" is a glorified interlude, but the songs "CAIN TEJADA" and "PAULIN PAULIN PAULIN" close out 11 on a staggering high. "PAULIN PAULIN PAULIN" is especially strong, with its drum-less beat and reliance on Westside Gunn's impassioned delivery.

Westside Gunn Spoils Fans With This Appetizer EP

11 tracklist:

  1. STONE
  2. BIG DUMP BALLAD
  3. UNCLE HOWDY
  4. CAIN TEJADA
  5. PAULIN PAULIN PAULIN

