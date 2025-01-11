Westside Gunn And Conway The Machine Treat Fans To "Tommy Snort"

These two songs hit hard.

Westside Gunn and Conway the Machine don't miss. They know how to come through and crush a song with clever bars and charismatic deliveries. Especially when they're paired together. These Griselda stars decided to link up with producer Spectacular Diagnostics for a couple of songs that sound menacing as they do cool. "Tommy Snort" and its B-side, "Ray Lewis" see Westside Gunn and Conway the Machine get into their bag with production that perfectly compliments their presence.

"Tommy Snort" unfolds atop a stuttering instrumental break. Westside Gunn kicks things off with another verse that toes the line between humor and pain. He has such gravitas in his voice you question how his Griselda partner is going to match him. Fortunately, Conway the Machine is up to the challenge. Conway is the smooth yin to Westside's aggressive yang, and the results are magic. That said, the B-side is even better. "Ray Lewis" benefits from a stellar instrumental built around a soulful guitar loop. Both rappers do their thing, only this time Westside comes out on top. Neither of these songs reinvent the wheel, but who wants that with songs this good?

Westside Gunn And Conway The Machine Deliver The Goods

Tommy Snort tracklist: