R-Mean And Conway The Machine Go Epic On "The Rising Son Pt. 2"

BY Elias Andrews 43 Views
R-Mean tips his hat to the greats with a legacy-minded collab that features nods to Biggie Smalls and Nas.

R-Mean may hail from Los Angeles, but he doesn't sound like it. The rapper dispenses with the bops and the mellow flows for something harder and more aggressive. He has the gravitas of an East Coaster from the 90s, which is what makes his decision to link up with Griselda so effective. R-Mean and Conway the Machine construct a sequel to an earlier single, and the results are magical. The two emcees wax poetic about their places in the game, and their places in life writ large.

R-Mean kicks things off with an impassioned verse. He makes it clear that he lives and breaths hip hop. The instrumental, produced by Scott Storch and IllaDaProducer, furthers this theme. There are samples of Nas, Biggie Smalls and AZ littered throughout. The Biggie sample, pulled from "Warning," is basically the chorus. Conway the Machine comes through and crushes the building once again. The rapper knows what sounds good, and he arguably bodies R-Mean on his own track. Regardless of who you prefer, the listener wins. We can only hope "The Rising Son Pt. 2" serves as a piece for an upcoming R-Mean tape.

Let us know what you think of this brand-new track, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

R-Mean Spits Over Classic 90s Samples

Quotable Lyrics:

Learned how to move in a room full of pythons
Till I started moving into rooms full of icons
Conquering lion I walk into Zion with God in alignment
His strong soldiers who He shines his light on

