Griselda boasts one of the most influential movements in hip-hop today, bolstered in large part by the triumvirate of Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, and Conway The Machine. However, new rumors stemming from a Paris show with the latter two indicates they might have some beef to deal with.

As caught by AllHipHop, social media blew up with Benny and Conway beef rumors during and after this show. According to online reports, eyewitnesses, and social media discussion, the two rappers did not perform together. Instead, they took the stage separately and reportedly came and moved in different crews.

Furthermore, the most notable rumor is that the two faced off in a physical and verbal altercation that they had to be separated for. Allegations also include that someone else pulled a knife out and that someone else knocked another person out. These last rumors don't relate to the Griselda MCs specifically.

Take all of these rumors with a massive grain of salt, as neither artist has confirmed or denied any of this at press time. These are still just speculative rumors and online narratives, so don't take them as gospel.

Conway The Machine Benny The Butcher Beef Rumors

Still, it's understandable why many hip-hop fans hope Benny The Butcher and Conway The Machine thrive. Their chemistry, craftsmanship, and consistency – along with the rest of Griselda's umbrella – has been a definitive strain of contemporary hip-hop for almost a decade now, especially in the 2020s.

However, both spitters also have other endeavors to think about and prioritize. In fact, these directions have drawn them a bit further from Griselda and on individual mogul paths. Benny has the Black Soprano Family (although this started around Griselda's inception) and a Def Jam deal to work on, whereas Conway's riding hard for his Drumwork Music Group collective.