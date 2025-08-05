Conway the Machine has been busy gifting features to plenty of rappers in 2025. But with four months to go, the Buffalo native is stepping back into the spotlight with "Se7enteen5ive." On this comeback single, he's also reconnecting with Conductor Williams.
Their chemistry hasn't disappeared despite some time off as Conway delivers more drug bars over a drumless beat. "Fentanyl in the O's, I still pitched it (Woo) / This sh*t too potent, Jay, take a blast / Hit that shit one side of the stem, that sh*t might break the glass, woah."
The instrumental is heavy on the jazz and grating horn loop. It may not be the easiest to listen to for some. However, this has been Conway's style for years at this point. He's got a patient delivery here as well as he also drops some flexes and recalls getting it out of the mud.
Excitingly, this single is serving as the lead-off track for his next album. Per Genius it's going to be titled YOU CAN'T KILL GOD WITH BULLETS. This forthcoming tape doesn't have a release date at the time of writing.
But we may be in for another taster at some point. If you check out "Se7enteen5ive" below, another song begins to play. It's got a cold drum loop and some grim lyricism to boot.
Conway the Machine "Se7enteen5ive"
Quotable Lyrics:
For all the nonbelievers, I set the record straight
With shots to the head and face (Gah-gah-gah-gah)
That n**** was sellin' weight
And still he died with no pape'
Just to pay for the wake, his mom was sellin' plates
It's hard where I'm from, police car never come (Uh)