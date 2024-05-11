Conway The Machine, Method Man, SK Da King, & Flee Lord Bring Straight Lyricism On "Meth Back!"

Conway the Machine assembled the Avengers for his brand-new album Slant Face Killah (SFK). His fourth studio album, and follow-up to WON'T HE DO IT, was rumored to be the side B of the latter. However, the prolific Buffalo-bred rapper decided to come through with a separate entity and it has been one of the stronger releases of the year. One cut that Conway the Machine provided on this LP that we have been spinning again and again is "Meth Back!"

This one of many tracks that boasts some incredible guest talent. Based on the title, you might have been able to guess that Wu-Tang legend Method Man was a feature. That assumption would be correct, but he is not the only G.O.A.T. joining Conway. Underground vets Flee Lord and SK Da King pop up for one the nastiest old school hip-hop tracks of 2024.

Read More: Latto Gushes About Her Mystery Man Sending Her Private Jets: "He Been In For 4 Years"

Listen To "Meth Back!" By Conway The Machine, Method Man, SK Da King, & Flee Lord

Instrumental alone, this track is incredible. Daringer, fellow Buffalo resident and in-house producer for Griselda, lays down a simple but effective beat. The ghostly woodwind loop on top of the dirty drums is a lethal combination. Then, we you add in everyone's terrific pen game and intimidating cadence, it is a recipe for straight gas. It is hard to pick who had the best outing, but Meth's might take the cake for us.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new song "Meth Back!" by Conway the Machine, Method Man, SK Da King, and Flee Lord? Where does this track rank amongst the rest on Slant Face Killah (SFK)? Who had the stronger performance on this cut? Where do you place this tape in his discography and why? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Conway the Machine, Method Man, Flee Lord, and SK Da King. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

My block sell dope, I'm a product of my environment

The work I'm supplyin' y'all just workers providin' 'em

Drumwork for headshots like early retirement

I earn my title through lack of early entitlement

'Til I was titled rich, I ain't even know what entitled meant

That's wordplay, find my best words on my worst day

Read More: Blueface's Sister Kaliwae Wants All The Smoke With Natalie Nunn In New "Baddies" Preview