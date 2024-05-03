Conway The Machine Enters Key Glock's Playing Field On "Ten/Rya Interlude" With Rya Maxwell

Conway the Machine is gearing for up for yet another project in just one week called SFK (Slant Faced Killer). It will be his fourth studio album, so you know he is going all out for it. The proof is in the massive list of features he revealed to the world just yesterday via Instagram. From all-time great producers to rappers of all sorts of stature, it will definitely be an event. One feature that sticks out to us is Key Glock.

Because of the aggressive Memphis trap sound Glock brings, and the dusty boom-bap beats that Conway coasts over, the mixture will be interesting. Well, now we know what that sounds like, as the Buffalo MC has dropped their first-ever collab, "Ten/Rya Interlude." Conway sounds great over the hard-hitting trap percussion and Glock delivers his familiar gruesome and braggadocious lyricism. As you can tell from the title, this is a two-part track, and on the second half Rya Maxwell completely takes over.

Listen To "Ten/Rya Interlude" By Conway The Machine, Key Glock, & Rya Maxwell

His portion is not bad, but his delivery is a little off-putting at times, and not nearly as effective as the "Ten" side of the single. The fade in to second half is done pretty well, though. The first leg slowly disappears, with almost complete silence following right after. Then, a slight portion of the new trap instrumental slowly begins to reveal itself. This is now the third single, with "Give & Give" with Cool & Dre, and "Vertino" with Joey Bada$$ dropping about two months prior.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "Ten/Rya Interlude" by Conway the Machine, Key Glock and Rya Maxwell? Does Conway have an album of the year contender incoming, why or why not? Who had the stronger performance on the track? Do you like the Key and Conway duo? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Conway the Machine and Key Glock. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah, yeah, long as I got me, don't need yo help

Yeah, ten toes down, do this s*** myself

I'mma hustle, I'mma get it till my last breath

Yeah, get back gang, put his brains on the steps

I be swimming through the money like Michael Phelps

I ran up the bag, still ain't caught cramps

