Westside Gunn Buys Wrestling Tickets For Young Fan

Griselda rapper Westside Gunn is notoriously quite a big wrestling fan. He tends to pop up at wrestling events all the time often ringside for tapings of big events. But West isn't just about himself, he also wants to share those experiences with others. One fan in particular stuck out to him. "The reason I had even bought tickets for @aew tonight in Portland is bc I wanted to finally meet my Guy DYLAN.. DYLAN has Autism and he was introduced to me bc the love he has for wrestling, the kid knows it all and we became friends," West explained in a new Instagram post.

The New York rapper showed quite a bit of generosity in planning to meet up with his young fan to experience some wrestling together. Ultimately, he had a scheduling conflict prevented him from being able to attend himself. That didn't slow his generosity down though. "I had to handle something important in nyc and couldn’t make it but I still made it happ for him," West says later in the post. Attached is a picture of Dylan originally shared by his mother in a post thanking Westside Gunn for his support. Check out the rapper's post below.

Read More: Westside Gunn Says Eminem, JAY-Z, & Kanye West Showed Him How “Ill” He Is

Westside Gunn Showing Love To An Autistic Fan

In the comments some fans including Dylan's own mother showed the rapper love. "I am Dylans Mom yall..and WSG is soooo there for the kids. Dylan is so happy to have a "buddy" as he calls him in WSG. And my husband and I could not be more grateful for all he has done for Dylan through the years," the young fans mom commented. "Cant spell Westside Gunn without a W," another fan agreed.

Last month, Westside Gunn shares his new album And Then You Pray For Me. While he's claimed that its his "final album" most fans seem to think that he'll be back eventually. The 21-track album is absolutely stacked with featured from the likes of JID, Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, Denzel Curry, Ty Dolla $ign, and many more. What do you think of Westside Gunn buying wrestling tickets for one of his young autistic fans? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Is Westside Gunn’s Best-Selling Album?

[Via]