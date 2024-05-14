Monica Claims She Was Mistaken For Sexyy Red But Fans Aren't Buying It

Monica has found herself back in the spotlight on a nearly night by night basis, at least among the Barbz. Back in February she was revealed as the opening act on Nicki Minaj's highly anticipated Pink Friday 2 tour. When the tour finally took off a few weeks later she got plenty of love from the Barbz for her opening performances. The tour is still chugging along before shifting to an overseas leg starting next month.

But her affiliation with Nicki may be starting to run deeper than she anticipated. She took to Instagram to share a story with fans about an alleged encounter in ana airport. "Ok... This older lady literally chased me down in the airport to say Good Morning Miss Sexyy Red May I pls have a Picture! I hated to disappoint her but I said 'Mmmm I love her but I'm not Sexyy Red" LMAOOO now I can't get the song out of my head!!! She was so disappointed LOL. While the story is funny to imagine, plenty of fans online immediately commented that imagination might be all it is. Check out some of the responses to her story below.

Monica's Fans Aren't Buying Her Sexyy Red Story

In the comments, fans aren't buying the story. "Aint nobody thought no shit like that. 😂😂😂" one of the top comments on the post reads hilariously denying the story entirely. "They tried to play her, because there is absolutely NO resemblance" another commentor observes. Others did take the story at face value, but that doesn't mean they didn't come at it with jokes. "That's so disrespectful to Monica tf" one highly-upvoted comment on the post reads. The variety of reactions to the post divided fans even further in the comments.

What do you think of Monica's story of a woman allegedly confusing her for Sexyy Red and asking for a photo while she was in the airport? Do you believe that the story she's telling is true? Let us know in the comment section below.

