Lil Baby Trends For Appearing To Fly Spirit, Rick Ross Comes To His Defense

A video appearing to show Lil Baby at the airport getting ready to board a Spirit Airlines flight is circulating on social media amid the holiday season. While many fans took the opportunity to roast the rapper for using the budget airline, many others have come to his defense, including Rick Ross.

When NoJumper shared the clip, Ross responded: “Wise man. I did it 15 yrs straight.” Another user joked: “NoJumper is committed to the degradation of the Black culture.” Many others explained why he might be flying the cheaper option.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 17: Rapper Lil Baby performs on day 3 of Music Midtown 2023 at Piedmont Park on September 17, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Legato/WireImage)

One user wrote: “Y’all fail to realize everything ain’t about money. Sometimes it’s the only airline with flights available at a particular time needed to get somewhere. Especially with so many flights backed up or canceled because of the holidays.” Another added: “Why do ppl care about how celebrities fly? Sometimes spirit is the last option cause maybe other airlines are booked or have flights with available seats going to a certain city. Y’all are so weird with yall obsession about celebrities and how they choose to fly.” Check out NoJumper's video of Lil Baby below.

Lil Baby Spotted At The Airport

While it looks like Baby is flying the budget option to get home for the holidays, he's currently gearing up for the release of a new album. Earlier this month, he shared several photos of himself on Instagram with the caption: “Don’t Mind Me I’m Just Living Finishing Up The Album." While he didn't share any more details, it will be Baby's first studio album since 2022's It's Only Me. Be on the lookout for further updates on Lil Baby as well as his next album on HotNewHipHop.

