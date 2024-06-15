Icewear Vezzo & Baby Money Channel 50 Cent & The Game's Chemistry On "Underdog (Hate It Or Love It)"

BYAron A.55 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
icewear-vezzo-baby-moneyicewear-vezzo-baby-money
The Detroit rappers put their own spin on a classic.

You can’t knock the hustle and you can’t hustle in silence. So, if you’re seeking some new music to soundtrack your weekend grind, then look no further than the latest drop from two of Detroit’s finest, Icewear Vezzo and Baby Money. The rappers connected this week for a brand new banger, titled, “Underdogs (Hate It Or Love It),” a new banger that samples 50 Cent and The Game’s iconic collaboration from The Documentary. Though Fif and Game painted pictures of their upbringings in New York and Compton, respectively, Vezzo and Baby Money take us on a trip through Detroit from their perspective.

Vezzo takes the lead on this one, reflecting on the hard struggles through a motivational scope and celebrating his victories with pride. “I’mma run it up regardless, countin’ on no fame/ Baby boy done got rich, momma got it made,” he raps in the first verse. It’s a testament to his drive and resilience, which we’ve witnessed over the years. However, it’s Baby Money who steals the show. Perfectly complementing Vezzo’s verse, the Easy Money rapper vividly portrays milestone moments in the streets that turned him into who he is today. 

Though their take on a classic record might not exceed the success of The Game and 50 Cent’s banger, it’s certainly a worthy take that adds a refreshing spin from two of the most beloved artists in the streets right now. Check out the latest offering from Icewear Vezzo and Baby Money below. Did the two Detroit spitters do justice to the original? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section. 

Icewear Vezzo & Baby Money Elevate The Game On “Underdogs (Hate It Or Love It)”

Quotable Lyrics
Met my first plug with my brother, had to share the load
Sold my 10 before him, I need 40 more, come cop somethin’
A real watcher, I used to tell ‘em when the cops comin’
Until you do the sh*t they doin’, you can’t knock nothin’

About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
recommended content
icewear vezzoSongsIcewear Vezzo "Live From The 6" Review379
icewear vezzo songsSongsIcewear Vezzo Essentials: 5 Songs You Need To Stream Right Now295
icewear vezzo dababy perfectSongsIcewear Vezzo And DaBaby Share Why They Are "Perfect"1329
icewear vezzo live from the 6SongsIcewear Vezzo Raps About The Street In Gritty Album "Live From The 6"1.8K