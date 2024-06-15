Icewear Vezzo & Baby Money Channel 50 Cent & The Game's Chemistry On "Underdog (Hate It Or Love It)"

The Detroit rappers put their own spin on a classic.

You can’t knock the hustle and you can’t hustle in silence. So, if you’re seeking some new music to soundtrack your weekend grind, then look no further than the latest drop from two of Detroit’s finest, Icewear Vezzo and Baby Money. The rappers connected this week for a brand new banger, titled, “Underdogs (Hate It Or Love It),” a new banger that samples 50 Cent and The Game’s iconic collaboration from The Documentary. Though Fif and Game painted pictures of their upbringings in New York and Compton, respectively, Vezzo and Baby Money take us on a trip through Detroit from their perspective.

Vezzo takes the lead on this one, reflecting on the hard struggles through a motivational scope and celebrating his victories with pride. “I’mma run it up regardless, countin’ on no fame/ Baby boy done got rich, momma got it made,” he raps in the first verse. It’s a testament to his drive and resilience, which we’ve witnessed over the years. However, it’s Baby Money who steals the show. Perfectly complementing Vezzo’s verse, the Easy Money rapper vividly portrays milestone moments in the streets that turned him into who he is today.

Though their take on a classic record might not exceed the success of The Game and 50 Cent’s banger, it’s certainly a worthy take that adds a refreshing spin from two of the most beloved artists in the streets right now. Check out the latest offering from Icewear Vezzo and Baby Money below. Did the two Detroit spitters do justice to the original? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section.

Icewear Vezzo & Baby Money Elevate The Game On “Underdogs (Hate It Or Love It)”