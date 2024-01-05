Veeze Works With Gallery Provence For New Single "WORST"

The city of Detroit is continuing to produce some hot new talent with Veeze being one of them. Last year was one to remember for the 29-year-old sensation. His album Ganger brought him more mainstream attention than ever before. While his mumbly and lackadaisical style is not for everyone, he is certainly striking a chord with enough listeners. We came out with a list of five artists who we feel deserve more attention in 2024. Unfortunately, we did not include Veeze.

However, the reasoning for that was because we felt he was already pretty popular and too obvious of a pick. If there was an honorable mention part of the top five, he would be on there without a doubt. Now that the new year is here, Veeze is looking to get things off to a strong start. To do that he is teaming up with music video creators, Gallery Provence, for "WORST."

Read More: Nicki Minaj Reveals J. Cole Was Hyped To Hear "FTCU" And That The Song Almost Went To Drake

Listen To "WORST" By Veeze

To find the song on streaming you have to go to Gallery's accounts to find it. Or, you can head over to YouTube and check out the colorful claymation-like music video for it too. Gallery has also done work with Tony Shhnow, Ralfy the Plug, and a bunch of other underground rappers. Veeze is looking to firmly cement himself in the rap game, so you better pay attention.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single, "WORST," by Veeze? Do you think the Detroit rapper will be able to outdo his last album Ganger in 2024? Does this song sound better than anything off of the previous record? Who would you like to see him work with this year and why? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news around Veeze. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Read More: Giannis Antetokounmpo He Can't Stop Thinking About Losing To The Pacers, Even During Sex