J. Cole & Veeze Spark Collab Demands After They Link Up At Lil Baby's Birthday Show

Veeze ended up being the rapper that grew on us the most in 2023 thanks to a consistent and wholly uncompromising run of hits and moves. If we had to bet, we'd say next year will be an even more successful one for him, and both his fans and Dreamville die-hards now have something to pray for when it comes to this. Moreover, the Detroit rapper and J. Cole recently linked up at Lil Baby's birthday concert at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. In the former's Instagram recap of the event, he included a picture with Cole, which led listeners from either spectrum to theorize what a collab between them would sound like.

Furthermore, the North Carolina spitter might choose to ride over Veeze's plugg-inspired and drowsy take on Detroit flows and beats. It would be a bit of a bizarre matchup, but a welcome one nonetheless considering J. Cole's absolutely absurd feature run. On the other hand, the Ganger MC might have a secret skillset of lyricism under his sleeve, or more versatility than he's letting on. As such, no matter what direction this (hypothetically) goes in, there's a wealth of reasons as to why this would be something engaging, special, and innovative.

Veeze's Instagram Recap Of Lil Baby's Birthday Show

Not only that, but this also follows plenty of big moves for Veeze this year, whose seeds will hopefully grow in 2024. For example, he launched the Navy Wavy label imprint under Warner Records, ushering in what might be a new era for him as a director, businessman, and curator of talent. "Going golfing with Aaron Bay-Schuck and Tom Corson [Warner's chairmen; CEO and COO, respectively] really persuaded me to do the partnership," the "ATL Freestyle" artist stated. "Those guys are first-class gentlemen and I can see myself learning a lot from them."

Meanwhile, the "m y . l i f e" wordsmith recently got his flowers from Nicki Minaj herself for out-rapping her on their collab off her new album, Pink Friday 2. As such, you know that he's poised to dominate any feature he touches. But don't let that trick you into thinking Veeze can't rise up to any challenge. For more news and the latest updates on him and J. Cole, stay posted on HNHH.

