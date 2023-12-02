Veeze Teams Up With Luh Tyler And Rob49 For A Pair Of "ATL Freestyles"

Veeze, who hails from the blue-collar city of Detroit, has been having a great run throughout 2023. He got his start in 2019 with a trio of singles. After that, he would deliver his debut project, Navy Wavy, in late September of that same year. However, it would take some time before Veeze's next LP.

In fact, it would take about four years for that moment to arrive. However, it was well worth the wait. His debut album, Ganger, was well received by critics and fans alike. It sure to hover around the top of Album of the Year lists.

Listen To "ATL Freestyle 1 & 2" By Veeze Featuring Luh Tyler And Rob49

To continue to build on the hype, Veeze decided to drop a couple of new singles. They are a pair of freestyles titled, "ATL Freestyle 1 & 2," and they feature two other rising stars. Rob49 and Luh Tyler who have also had breakout years bring the similar sleepy-like flow that Veeze reps. If you enjoyed Ganger, you are sure to enjoy these songs.

To continue to build on the hype, Veeze decided to drop a couple of new singles. They are a pair of freestyles titled, "ATL Freestyle 1 & 2," and they feature two other rising stars. Rob49 and Luh Tyler who have also had breakout years bring the similar sleepy-like flow that Veeze reps. If you enjoyed Ganger, you are sure to enjoy these songs.

Quotable Lyrics (ATL Freestyle 1):

No, they ain't give me nothin', I went and got it myself (Myself)

I hit a lil' b**** once, then put her back on the shelf (Yeah, n****)

My bro keep pushin' packs, that n**** breakin' the scale (On gang)

Bro got the blicky in the party, n****s can't even tell

I swear my lil' b**** heaven-sent, but she be givin' me hell (Damn. yeah)

If you ain't talkin' 'bout no money, n****, don't hit my cell (Don't hit my cell, n****, yeah)

