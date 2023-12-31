Pooh Shiesty's "Federal Contraband 2" Follows His Iconic 2021 Single

The 24-year-old is doing his best to remain positive as he spends another holiday season behind bars.

It's Shiesty season! Even as he celebrates another Christmas behind bars, 24-year-old Pooh Shiesty is making his presence felt. Following his 2021 single, "Federal Contraband," the lyricist returned last week with the song's sequel. It consists of over seven minutes of bars from the Memphis-born performer as he reflects on life in prison, among other things over production from TP808.

"Yeah, man, you know I do too motherf**kin' much, I'm Mr. Go Too Far / They might try to come and supersede me after all this shit I'm talkin', you know I'm federal property now," Shiesty tells listeners on the intro. As his first verse begins, the "Shoud've Ducked" artist gets candid about strained relationships with loved ones. "Losin' relations with my family, it's been six months since I called / It's part of what I signed up for, I'm mentally built for it all," he spits, taking pride in his strength.

Pooh Shiesty is in His Bag on "Federal Contraband 2"

"Physically, I'm standin' tall, was taught don't let 'em see you sweat / S**t goin' all bad, but I'm patient, know somethin' good gotta come next," Pooh continues, remaining optimistic despite his circumstances. "Old celly just got killed, his killer gone to ADX / Went from Audemar to G-Shock, these the jailhouse Rolex," he adds, making it known he's still staying fresh, even as an inmate.

Check out Pooh Sheisty's memorable bars on his seven-minute freestyle, Federal Contraband 2 above. If you're feeling the embattled rapper's latest release, you'll want to find it on Spotify/Apple Music for your winter playlist. For more HNHH release recommendations, tap into our Fire Emoji update at the link below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Went from Audemar to G-Shock, these the jailhouse Rolex
Be cautious who you buy a phone from, they might work with SIS
Had me stuck in the SHU, four months straight with one hour of rec
My transfer still 'round, Grant Parish ain't designated me yet

